‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Serious Madrid defender gets 26th job red card versus Person Metropolis

Neil Warnock has joked Sergio Ramos plainly did not fancy a journey to drizzly England after he was sent off in Real Madrid’s 2-one Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

There was a familiar scene at the Bernabeu as the Spanish centre-back again was given his marching orders for a previous-person challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Remarkably, that was the Serious Madrid captain’s to start with pink card of the season, but it took his career full up to 26 – the 3rd-most of any player in soccer historical past!

AFP or licensors Ramos tripped Jesus when the Person City striker was clear as a result of on target

Ramos nonetheless a way to go to capture report holder Gerardo Bedoya, the former Colombia midfielder, who was dismissed a gorgeous 46 instances in his occupation.

It signifies he will be suspended for the return vacation to the Etihad Stadium, as Serious seem to overturn the two-1 scoreline and progress into the quarter-finals.

The 33-yr-old won’t be bothered about that, though, believes veteran mentor Warnock, who admitted he has managed several players with the exact same mindset – and 1 who even got suspended on goal so he could have time off!

Manchester City’s ‘outstanding’ gain at True Madrid is a single of the greatest away victories in Europe from a British team At any time, suggests Jason Cundy

“He definitely did not extravagant coming more than, did he,” Warnock explained to Thursday’s Athletics Breakfast.

“I just believe he’s a person of people players you get each now and once more as a manager, exactly where they don’t give a damn, actually.

“If they get a yellow card, a next booking, a purple card, they are not genuinely bothered. They never treatment.

“You simply cannot do owt about it, and he is a superior player.

“I applied to have one participant and I observed for a few of decades he utilized to have Christmas off, and it was only right after I realised he’d normally time his bookings to make confident he was suspended over Xmas.

Getty Pictures – Getty Sergio Ramos was sent off – again – for the duration of Genuine Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Guy Metropolis

“But I’m not naming any names, I simply cannot do that!”

That tale sounds acquainted.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has also been accused of feigning personal injury and finding suspended on intent so he can vacation back again to Brazil for his sister’s birthday and just take component in the famed Rio Carnival in late February.

In truth, just about every year considering the fact that 2014 he has been either unfit or suspended all around this time of calendar year.

This calendar year Neymar posted on social media that he would NOT be likely to Brazil for Carnival for the initially time in six many years, as he is healthy to perform.

Nonetheless, he was then sent off in PSG’s 4-3 win over Bordeaux on Sunday, which implies he will now be totally free yet again to go again property.

AFP or licensors “Oh, am I suspended now? What a shame…”

This has predictably irked PSG supporters, who have a love-despise romance with the former Barcelona ace.

But Warnock states he’d permit Neymar off if he was his supervisor.

“If I had Neymar, I’d enable him do what he desired,” the former Cardiff Town manager added.

“He could go off to his sister’s birthday or what have you – I’d permit him!”

Pay attention back again to Neil Warnock on the Sporting activities Breakfast IN Entire higher than