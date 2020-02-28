Serial armed robber on the loose in Tampa, police say

Nellie McDonald
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are trying to catch a serial armed robber who has been hitting businesses in Tampa for more than a month.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect first robbed JLO Beauty, 1607 North 15th Street, on Jan. 27.

On Feb. 17, they robbed the Columbus Food Mart on 1312 E Columbus Drive.

A few days later, on Feb. 24, they robbed Annie’s Nail Salon on 1014 E Hillsborough Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

