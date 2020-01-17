Serial killer released from prison after hearing from victim’s family

FORT MILL, S.C. – A convicted serial killer who has just been released from prison is moving to South Carolina.

Catherine Wood made national headlines in the 1980s when she and her partner, Gwendolyn Graham, murdered five women aged 60 to 98. All of the victims lived at Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Michigan and suffered from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Wood is now 57 years old. With her release, John Engman warns anyone who could end up living near her.

“I’m sorry for the people who have to live around her, quite frankly,” said Engman, whose stepmother Mae Mason was one of Wood’s victims. “I think she is a danger to society. I certainly think they (the authorities) are going to keep an eye on her – at least for two years. But after that, she can go where she wants.”

After being denied parole eight times because the parole board believed she posed a potential danger and showed no remorse for her crimes, Wood moves to Fort Mill, South Carolina – just south of Charlotte – to live with her sister.

“If I were a neighbor, I would really like to know that we have a serial killer next door,” said Engman.

Wood said during the trial that Graham was the one who physically suffocated all of the victims. Wood said she was just a lookout. But investigators at the time argued that Wood was more involved; they were also concerned that the two women had killed as many as a dozen victims.

Graham is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Wood was released from federal prison on Thursday after serving nearly 30 years for second degree murder.

Roger Kaliniak investigated the murders in 1987. He told Charlotte ABC ABC affiliate WSOC that he feared Wood would kill again.

“She’s a serial killer and she could do it again, and most do,” he said. “I think Cathy Wood was the brain, she was the one shooting Gwendolyn Graham. Gwendolyn Graham handled the dirty work and Cathy Wood was the brain behind it.”

Wood’s parole ends in June 2021.

