‘serial-stowaway’-marilyn-hartman-attacked-at-cook-county-jail

Marilyn Hartman, the Chicago girl who’s created a title for herself as the “Serial Stowaway” by sneaking on to airplanes, was attacked at the Cook County Jail, resources explained.

Hartman, 68, was attacked all through an altercation about 5: 45 p.m. Tuesday at the jail’s selected clinic area for women with mental wellbeing concerns, a spokesperson for the Cook County sheriff’s place of work reported.

A lady who was in the middle of a mental health and fitness episode jumped up and began hitting Hartman and a different incarcerated man or woman, the sheriff’s place of work reported. They equally were being evaluated by medical personnel and no injuries have been found.

Hartman — who has been arrested numerous moments at O’Hare, Midway and airports across the country from Florida to Hawaii — has been in jail given that October, when she was denied bail for violating her probation by visiting O’Hare Airport.

The 18-thirty day period probation was associated to a 2018 flight she took from O’Hare to London’s Heathrow Airport just after slipping aboard a British Airways flight.

The sheriff’s office mentioned it has advocated given that 2015 that Hartman need to get remedy and steady housing in the community, instead than incarceration.

A Prepare dinner County decide experienced also ordered a psychological fitness evaluation for Hartman final slide.

Contributing: Andy Grimm