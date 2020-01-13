“Serial Stowaway” Marilyn Hartman is deemed fit to stand trial for entering the site at O’Hare

Marilyn Hartman, the 68-year-old woman with a history of sneaking aboard aircraft without a ticket is fit to stand trial, a Cook County judge ruled Monday.

Judge Peggy Chiampas’s ruling came after the district psychiatrist’s evaluation stated that Hartman, who was arrested in October for entering O’Hare territory, is psychologically able to support her defense as long as she uses medication.

Hartman, known as the “Serial Stowaway,” was not allowed to visit O’Hare or Midway airports without a plane ticket after she was conditionally sentenced in March for stowing a 2018 flight from Chicago to London.

Before declaring guilty of sneaking charges on the flight to London, Hartman spent several months in a state psychiatric institution after another county psychiatrist decided she couldn’t help with her defense.

Hartman was arrested in the fall after she was noticed in a O’Hare terminal by airport security personnel, who, according to prosecutors, “always” had pictures of her with her.

Hartman has collected countless arrests at US airports In a series of interviews with a reporter in California, Hartman revealed a conspiratorial worldview in which powerful figures, such as former President Barack Obama and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, conspire to force her on board.