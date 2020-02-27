[serie-a-confirms-5-games-powering-shut-doors-which-include-juve-inter]

A person stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled because of to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan February 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 28 — Italy’s Serie A soccer league has confirmed that five matches will be performed at the rear of shut doors at the weekend due to the fact of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, like the clash concerning leaders Juventus and third-put Inter Milan on Sunday.

Italy is Europe’s worst-hit region, with 17 deaths from the virus and 650 bacterial infections. The outbreak is focused on a tiny cluster of towns in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

The Italian government on Monday banned all sporting events in 6 regions of the nation together with Piedmont where by Juventus’ property city of Turin is found.

Serie A claimed in a statement yesterday that the other video games to be played in vacant stadiums would be Udinese-Fiorentina, AC Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal and Sassuolo-Brescia.

It also laid down pointers for who would be permitted into stadiums.

Only media working for broadcasting legal rights holders would be able to attend and there would be no information conferences.

A most of 100 persons “connected immediately with the organisation of the match” would be provided accessibility in addition match delegates, anti-doping staff members, stewards and safety officials. — Reuters