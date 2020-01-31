Series 1-2 now available from Big Finish

On her 74th birthday, Big Finish remembered Elisabeth Sladen selling her own audio spin-off from Doctor Who, Sarah Jane Smith.

We all remember Elisabeth Sladen. We all remember how perfect she was as the icon Sarah Jane Smith. Sladen was not only one of the most popular companions in the Classic series, but also appeared in the New Series of Doctor Who in 2006. But even better, she and K9 were introduced to a brand new generation of viewers.

Even better is that a short time later she got her own TV spin-off series. While Captain Jack’s adventures in Torchwood were decidedly darker and aimed at a more mature (or at least older) audience than Doctor Who, The Sarah Jane Adventures went the opposite way. A series aimed at a younger audience than Torchwood or even Doctor Who, focusing on the adventures of Sarah Jane, her adopted son Luke and some of her friends.

Although the spin-off was overlooked a bit in comparison to the parent series as well as to Torchwood, it nevertheless proved to be an independent successful series. But did you know that Sarah Jane had another spin-off series a few years ago?

Sarah Jane Smith: The Complete Series 1-2

Already in 2002 – three years before Doctor Who’s return – Big Finish Productions created its own audio spin-off for our favorite journalist. This series, titled Sarah Jane Smith, was darker and more in-depth than her later television series. It was also aimed at an older audience.

Sarah Jane Smith: The full 1-2 series will be available exclusively for download this weekend from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (UK time) on the Big Finish website for £ 19.99. This includes all nine stories published in the spin-off – including the opening sequence Comeback by Terrance Dicks.

The special thing about this story is that it was previously only available on CD and was no longer printed. The brand new downloadable version will help make the story accessible to a brand new audience.

Sarah Jane Smith: The complete 1-2 series is now available exclusively for download from Big Finish. The price is currently at £ 19.99 before rising to £ 24.99 on February 4th.

Have you heard Sarah Jane Smith? Are you a fan of the series? Did you watch her later spin off The Sarah Jane Adventures? Let us know in the comments below.