Series 12 final titles have been revealed and are great

The titles have been revealed for the last two episodes of Series 12, and both promise the final will be a great success for Doctor Who.

Earlier this week Doctor Who Magazine unveiled the titles of the last two episodes of Series 12. And it’s great. Not only is it a two-part finale, it’s also extremely clear that history will delve deeply into the central secret of this series. More than that: it shows the return of an old enemy …

The two-part finale begins with the ascension of the Cybermen. The return of the classic cyborgs is not a big surprise – after all, Captain Jack teased the danger of “The Lone Cyberman” in the “Fugitive of the Judoon”.

Which raises the question: will this be the only story they appear in? Given that Jack emphasized that it was just one cyberman who was dangerous, the title of Episode 9 clearly emphasizes the fact that we can expect much more from them. Will we see Cybermen’s return sooner than announced? Maybe even in “The Haunting of Villa Diodati”, an episode in which Mary Shelley is the focus, as previously rumored?

But no matter how big the return of the Cybermen, that’s nothing compared to the title of the last episode of series 12 …

final

We have been receiving important information about “the timeless child” for some time. Not only in this series, but also in series 11, where it was first mentioned in The Ghost Monument. We know that whatever it is is important for the doctor and even for the master. But who or what is it?

The series 12 finale is expected to answer this question. But it also brings some new ones with it, if only with the title: The Timeless Children.

This definitely raises some interesting questions. Does the timeless child refer to a single being or is there much more behind it? Could it even refer to the Time Lords? Should we expect the return of “Ruth” – a previously unknown incarnation of the doctor that was revealed in Fugitive of the Judoon? Maybe even the master who played such a big role in introducing the main arc of this series in the opening story of Spyfall?

Whatever happens, it looks like Series 12 will have a huge finale, one that is far bigger than the rather disappointing one. It also promises that it will answer a lot of questions. But how many? And how many new ones will it bring? We can’t wait to find out.

Are you looking forward to the two-part series 12 finale? Do you have any thoughts on what the title of the second part could refer to? Let us know in the comments below.