series-&-#-39-the-very-pleased-loved-ones:-louder-and-prouder-&-#-39-with-the-unique-solid-verified

Followers of the animated collection The Proud Spouse and children will be happy to listen to that the sequence will return to tv, with the first cast customers.

Not only does the original solid return, but The Proud Loved ones: Louder and Prouder will also return to the display with the authentic govt producers of The Very pleased Spouse and children, which aired on Disney Channel in the 2000s by the deadline.

“In our minds, the show under no circumstances actually went away, because we however experienced tons of stories to convey to,” the creator / government producer of the original series Bruce W. Smith and govt producer Ralph Farquhar reported in a assertion. “It really is the excellent time to bring this exhibit back, and we can not hold out to consider followers, both outdated and new, on this trip with us.”

Louder and Prouder focuses on the character of Penny Proud and his household: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin brothers BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama. They also return Penny’s loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, together with Uncle Bobby.