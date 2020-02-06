Series & # 39; First Ladies & # 39; with Viola Davis such as Michelle Obama collected by Showtime – Up News Info

Showtime has made a serial request to the anthology First Ladies, where actress Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in the first season.

According to THR, the anthology focuses on the personal and political life of the country’s most enigmatic heroes, and the first season focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

“Throughout our history, the spouses of the presidents have exercised a remarkable influence not only on the leaders of the country, but also on the country itself,” said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde.

“First Ladies fits in perfectly with the Drama wheel and Showtime politics and shows how many personal relationships affect both domestic and global events. Making Viola Davis play with Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t have been more lucky have extraordinary talent to launch this series. “

The news comes when Davis prepares to leave the drama produced by ABC’s Shonda Rhimes, How to Get Away With Murder, in the spring.