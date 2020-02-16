[serious-betis-forward-borja-iglesias-despatched-off-for-shoving-leganes-physio-into-bench-roof]

Actual Betis ahead Borja Iglesias was despatched off for shoving Leganes’ physio confront to start with into the roof of the bench on Sunday.

The two sides played out a goalless draw as Iglesias saw pink in injury-time in Madrid.

Borja Iglesias shoved the Leganes physio

Leganes’ physio, Sergio Hontoria, held on to the ball when it went out for a toss-in and the 27-12 months-outdated pushed him in an endeavor to begin a remaining attack prior to comprehensive-time.

Hontoria went traveling head first into the roof of the bench, which resulted in Borja’s dismissal.

When asked about the pink card, Actual Betis manager Rubi stated: “I wasn’t able to see, but I’ve spoken with [Iglesias] and he instructed me that he experienced the intention of enjoying and attacking to try out to win the sport.

The Leganes physio strike his head against the roof of the bench

“As he received the ball off him, he pushed the guy and saw pink.

“For us, it is typical to conclude the game with ten gentlemen, even though it was in the previous minute.”

It was two points dropped for Actual Betis, whose slim hopes of ending in a European spot took a blow.

Meanwhile, Leganes stay off the foot of the table on intention variation.