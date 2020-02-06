Serious concerns: Exposing Tampa’s black cemeteries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The old saying goes that dead people don’t tell stories. But from Tampa’s Robles Park flat share to King High School property and parts that are unknown, the dead seem to speak.

“Our ancestors reach and tell a story,” said NAACP President Yvette Lewis.

Confirmation of at least two lost African American cemeteries in Tampa raises some important concerns and questions – how did it happen?

Tampa historian Fred Hearns roams an area where hundreds of graves lie beneath buildings that were built more than seven decades ago. The Zion cemetery, the final resting place of the colored people, is ignored without further ado.

“There was no voice in the wilderness that said, before we build, we should make sure that these stories do not contain truth or that these stories contain truth. That just didn’t happen in the 50s,” said Hearns.

And people definitely knew it was there.

A map from the 1920s at the University of South Florida by Authentic Atlas clearly shows the existence of Zion with hundreds of graves and a Potters Field. It was surrounded by an African American neighborhood.

“The African-American neighborhoods have been torn apart and torn apart by significant areas to create living space for white people in this region. As a result, there is no voice, no one can prevent it, ”said USF librarian Drew Smith.

And why? Green – the color of money – the color that dominated the times was more than black and white.

“The country was valuable. It was ripe for development and so it was, and you have to keep in mind that in the early 1950s, there were no African Americans who had a real political impact, ”said Hearns.

Watch the full Rod Carter report at 6 a.m. on News Channel 8 tonight.