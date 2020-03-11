“Serious head injuries after being thrown in jail”: Delhi convict rapes court against police officers – India news

A Delhi court has sent a notice to jail authorities in the state capital after a Delhi accused, Pawan Gupta, was convicted of being thrown into jail. The case will be heard on Thursday.

Pawan sought the registration of an FIR against two police officers from Mandoli Prison, claiming that the robbery he received at the hands of these officers led to a serious head injury.

Another death row convict in the case, Mukesh Singh, filed a plea before the Supreme Court on Friday seeking reinstatement of all his remedies, alleging that he had been misled by lawyers.

The complaint lodged by MP M L Sharma sought the CBI investigation into the alleged “criminal conspiracy” and “fraud” alleged by the Center, the Delhi government and MP Vrinda Grover, who is amicus curiae in the case.

Last week, the trial court in Delhi issued new warrants of March 20, 5.30am, as the date of the execution of the convicts – Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

Although defense counsel for three of the four convicts sought time from the court to consider legal options, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana noted that there was no legal injunction to issue the death sentence.

The victim’s family has accused four convicts of delaying their pleadings and wasting court time to halt enforcement proceedings.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as “Nirbhaya” (fearless), was raped and forcibly attacked on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She was 13 days later at a Singapore hospital.

Six people, including four convicts and juveniles, were named as defendants. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar prison days after the trial began in the case.

The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional facility.

