[serious-madrid-vs-barcelona:-the-most-important-el-clasico-considering-that-a-prolonged-time]

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Karim Benzema of Real Madrid all through the Liga match among FC Barcelona and Authentic Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by High-quality Activity Photos/Getty Pictures)

Just after worrying Champions League 1st-leg performances for each Real Madrid and Barcelona, the leading two in La Liga will clash in a title decider at the Santiago Bernabéu.

An up-and-down title race in Spain will make its largest flip of the time as the two eternal Clásico rivals Serious Madrid and Barcelona meet up with with just two factors separating them at the major.

Genuine Madrid would have anticipated to occur into this clash with the benefit but soon after the whites missing in breathtaking trend against mid-desk Levante very last weekend, Barcelona enters the match with a two-level hole at the summit.

The Blaugrana were being not convincing in a one-1 draw versus Napoli in the initial leg of the Champions League Spherical of 16, but Authentic Madrid’s misery was compounded adhering to a arrive-from-powering defeat to Manchester City at residence in midweek.

The match on Sunday will go a substantial way in determining a single of the most tightly-contested La Liga races of the latest memory, and neither side enters in great variety. Barcelona possess the distinct edge of Lionel Messi, the ideal player in the globe new off a four-target overall performance in his very last league video game.

Having said that, Los Blancos will definitely be up for this a person, in their house stadium, as Zinedine Zidane‘s adult males glance to change the fortunes of just one of the season’s most tumultuous weeks. If Madrid bow out of the Champions League, possessing presently lost in the Copa del Rey to Genuine Sociedad at the quarterfinal phase, the league will be their only remaining prospect for silverware in 2019/20.

I firmly believe that that this title race will go proper down to the last working day, contrary to in years’ previous, and that this match will have a big effects on the outcome. The two sides have big problems, but any El Clásico garners the attention of nearly every single soccer admirer from about the world as the sport’s showpiece fixture.

Neither side is fantastic, but this match will go a lengthy way in defining the two of their seasons. For Barcelona, this is a enormous prospect to put a stranglehold on their fifth title in the very last 6 several years, when Genuine will glimpse to avenge a lousy week and return to the leading of the desk.