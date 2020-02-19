[Serious motorcycle crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Pasco County]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[serious-motorcycle-crash-snarls-traffic-on-i-75-in-pasco-county]

Posted:
/ Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is being airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 274.

Authorities said one person is being flown to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The other motorcyclist’s condition is unknown.

The crash has shut down all but one southbound lane. Northbound traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled

st. petersburg child neglect case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss