[Serve & Connect’s fundraiser for Sumter Cpl. Andrew Gillette’s loved ones]

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Non-financial gain organization Provide & Connect has developed a fundraiser to help a fallen Sumter Corporal’s family members.

Officers say 100% of the proceeds will go to the family of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office environment Corporal Andrew Gillette.

Deputies say on Tuesday, he was attempting to serve an eviction observe to Terry Hasty at his residence on Thomas Sumter Freeway.

In accordance to investigators, Hasty shot at deputies, hitting Gillette, who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Officers say they fired back again at Hasty, who was killed on scene.

Corporal Gillette was 37 several years aged and is survived by his wife and 11-yr-aged son.

Deputies say he served at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Business given that 2013 and also served in the U.S. Air Drive.

If you want to donate, visit Provide & Connect's internet site