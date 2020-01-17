Service dog from Manatee County that helps first-aiders deal with stress

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (SNN) – The furry new team member of the Manatee County Emergency Service helps care for those responsible for protecting all of Manatee County and hopes that his new service dog could be a model for the state.

“He walks through a room and everyone just lights up,” said EMS chief James Crutchfield. “Everyone is happy to see him, and it’s really remarkable, people open up, people smile.”

Rucker is a two-year-old service dog who was trained to help first-aiders cope with work stress.

“If we had a harder day,” said medic Lydia Wilkinson. “And we have something that reminds us of a critical call we had earlier. It’s pretty difficult to go through.”

This is where Rucker comes in.

“It only makes you happy,” said Wilkinson. “And I’m just thinking about nothing other than how big his paws are or how happy he is.”

Valor Service Dogs trained Rucker to identify signs of stress.

“A lot of people will shake hands with each other,” said Carol Lansford, executive director of Valor Service Dogs. “Or when you sit, you jump your leg nervously, some people cover their faces or rub their heads.”

Rucker comes in and interrupts it.

“This gives the person the opportunity to recognize this and work more productively,” said Lansford. “And the other side of it is that when you touch a dog or a dog touches you, oxytocin is released in the body, so you know medically that you are a happiness hormone.”

First responders are then encouraged to use the peer support program to overcome their fear.

“It is not self-evident what you see,” said Crutchfield. “And it is important to have a point of sale and to have colleagues who are able to talk about things that are not taken for granted.”

“What helps me with that,” said Wilkinson. “Talks to people about it, so I usually only talk to my partner about it. I know it’s okay to talk about your feelings and it’s okay to talk about the call and you have feelings about it.”

Rucker is the first Valor Service Dog to work in a first aid facility, and they hope that he can serve as a role model for other departments to help more emergency workers deal with their stress.