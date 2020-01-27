Service sector drives US business growth

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Breaking trends in the rest of the world, US business has so far been on the up in 2020. This was not the case in other major countries as their economies underperformed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Data company IHS Markit reported earlier this week that its composite purchasing manager index in the US reached a “10-month high of 53.1 vs. 52.7” in January in the previous month. If this number is over 50, it indicates business growth. If it is below 50, this indicates a contraction.

The robust business growth is due to the particular strength of the service sector, although production levels were not as high, falling from 52.4 last month to 51.7 in January. IHS Markit economist Sian Jones said the numbers showed that manufacturing was still struggling. The producers of goods only recorded an average number of new orders and production quantities.

The rest of the world saw a surge in business in Japan, making up for the weak end of 2019. Europe remained weak in January and exports gradually stabilized after a long series of declines. However, the services sector continued to lose momentum.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont, said the US was doing better than Japan or Europe and it seemed like it would stay that way. He added that ending the US-China trade war would be a good sign both for both countries’ economies and for those connected to them by trade, such as Germany.

According to IHS, surveys of companies in and around Europe showed persistent sluggishness and weakness. The measurement of both the service sector and the manufacturing sector was statically around 50.9 percent. Germany was more affected than some others by the weakening of foreign demand.

A survey of chief financial officers found that confidence in the U.S. market, but less so in Europe and other countries, is that 2020 may see an economic slowdown.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: