Sesame Street Launches 2020 Census Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – According to researchers, no other age group was counted in the last census once per decade than those under the age of five. Sesame Street hopes to use Count von Count to change that.

The Muppet better known as Count joins Elmo, Rosita, and her mother, Rosa, in the public service announcements cast on the set of the long-running educational television show. The dots encourage parents of young children to make sure their children are counted on the 2020 census.

Public service announcements in English and Spanish began running on Monday. Head counting begins on most people this Thursday.

In the ad, the count has a recipient. The casting for the stains was a purpose, sesame workshop officials said.

“Rosita is a bilingual Muppet. Elmo is popular and connected with children and families, and the account is so logical when it counts, “said Jeanette Betancourt, United States Senior Vice President of Social Impact at Sesame Workshop.

Sesame Street characters join a growing group of celebrities who use their influence to encourage people to count. Morgan Freeman posted a public service announcement on the census outreach actions in Mississippi. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of “Hamilton” and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, cut one in New York City.

Sesame Workshop also offers census brochures and information on its website that can be downloaded and distributed.

Demographers estimate that 4.6% of children under the age of 5, or one million children, were not counted in the 2010 census. According to the researchers, the lowest count was the worst in minority communities, with a percentage of Hispanic children estimated at 7.5% and black children at 6.3%.

The consequences of overlooking young children in a community can be disastrous as the decade-long census helps determine the $ 1.5 trillion distribution in federal spending, including school money, Head Start and family nutrition programs. .

Researchers who have examined the sub-count say that young children are more likely to live in multigenerational homes, living in foster care, in more than one home due to parental custody arrangements, or living in multi-unit buildings like apartments that are difficult to access.

“Our young Americans need and deserve the vital resources to get an accurate count,” said U.S. Representative Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, last week.