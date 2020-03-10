Set the Kettle On, Honeysuckle, Ravenhill and JP McManus’ Epatante choose honours at Cheltenham

Working day three of the Cheltenham Competition is selected as Females Day but the memo evidently did not achieve absolutely everyone as the fairer sex alternatively opted to flip on the fashion on the opening working day of the 2020 extravaganza.

The tone was set as early as the second race when the brilliantly-named mare Set the Kettle On received the Irish on the board when successful the Racing Article Arkle for Waterford trainer Henry De Bromhead and Cork-born jockey Aidan Coleman.

In victory, Set the Kettle On became the initial mare to gain the Arkle in 40 a long time, a notable achievement on the component of the 16-1 outsider.

Then Epatante took centre stage, the mare offering proprietor JP McManus a great 69th birthday current when justifying 2-1 favourtism in the attribute race, the Unibet Winner Hurdle – a race in which the second, third, fourth, and fifth have been all Irish-skilled.

It was 60th Pageant accomplishment for McManus, nine of which have come in this race. A delighted crowd sang happy birthday to him as he savoured the instant in the winner’s enclosure.

JP McManus is interviewed by the media right after sending Epatante out to win the Unibet Winner Hurdle Obstacle Trophy. Picture: Sportsfile

Having to pay tribute to his manager, Meath jockey Barry Geraghty stated: “JP is sourcing this talent and he supports the sport at each stage. The birthday cheer he acquired these days displays what men and women think of him simply because he’s a best-class guy.”

Then it was on to the Shut Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and an eagerly awaited showdown between 4-6 favourite Benie Des Dieux and the unbeaten Honeysuckle, partnered by Ireland’s foremost lady, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore.

It was Honeysuckle and Blackmore who prevailed immediately after a thrilling fight to give De Bromhead a day 1 double.

“This means so considerably, this mare is so special,” an elated Blackmore claimed. “They’ve performed an unbelievable occupation with her, Henry has manufactured her in suggestion-leading condition every time she operates, so I’m just the lucky a person that will get to steer her spherical. She’s unbelievable.

“This is brilliant, it is a significant week and I’m delighted. They (Pageant winners) get far better almost, you kind of realise that they are so tough to get. I’m so lucky to be using all of these horses, it is fantastic.”

Praising Blackmore, De Bromhead said: “Whatever about the mare, the woman on her back is a little something special — the pair of them are amazing.”

That they are.

Ravenhill and Jamie Codd leap the previous to earn the Nationwide Hunt Steeplechase. Photograph: Healy Racing

The Irish also gained the finale, Ravenhill undertaking the business enterprise in the National Hunt chase for Meath coach Gordon Elliott and Wexford jockey Jamie Codd, a achievements that leaves Ireland trailing the English 4-3 in the race for the Prestbury Cup.

“We truly liked this horse. He was fifth in a Galway Plate and second in a Kerry Nationwide and he sneaked into this race as a next-year novice,” Codd explained.

“Gordon Elliott is a genius. He was initially likely to operate in the Kim Muir, but Gordon made the decision he wanted to go for this race. I told him to make your mind up and wherever he went, he was heading to be a excellent trip. It is just a pleasure to be a section of this.”

It was not all great news although as an attendance of 60, 604 was down 7,270 on very last year’s document opening-working day tally of 67,934, evidence potentially of the lengthy and menacing shadow currently being cast by the coronavirus.

Who understands what time will ultimately make of the conclusion to go ahead Pageant, but working day one was a day to savour.

Roll on day two.