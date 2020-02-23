[Set up an Independent Commission to assessment the need to have for a dam at Papar River — TAKAD]

FEBRUARY 23 — Taskforce Versus Kaiduan Dam, now Papar Dam (TAKAD) from Penampang and Conserve Papar River Committee from Papar deeply regret and categorical our strongest protest to a current assertion unveiled by Datuk Peter Anthony in The Borneo Write-up on February 18, 2020 titled “Papar Dam Job to proceed as planned”. Datuk Peter also went on to say that the mega dam does not affect the individuals of Penampang as the proposed web page have been moved to Papar. We regret to learn that the Sabah govt decides to just make an insignificant shift in location as a substitute of scrapping the dam completely owing to environmental and indigenous peoples issue.

The assertion from the Minister unfortunately reveals that he even with coming from an indigenous background fails to have an understanding of that the mega dam influences indigenous peoples of the reported river, irrespective of place as it is all about the rights of indigenous peoples in Sabah. This is said thanks to the magnitude of the mega dam and the influence on the river for the two the persons and natural environment in its entirety. Abundant green land and river is lifeline and way of lifetime with sacred ancestral custom attached to it as our identity. We are indigenous peoples who are living and depend on nature. We are not urban settlers who stay in loads and count on contemporary amenities.

According to a plan paper revealed titled “The Limits of Social Safety: The Situation of Hydropower Dams and Indigenous Peoples’ Land by Fadzilah Majid Cooke, Johan Nordensvard, Gusni Bin Saat, Frauke Urban and Giuseppina Siciliano, massive hydropower dams current immense social and environmental challenges for regional communities, which can contain resettlement of impacted individuals and communities, psychological anxiety, loss or drop of livelihood and belongings, modifications to lifestyles and traditions, impacts on fishing, agriculture and foods stability, impacts on access to and good quality of drinking water and a vast assortment of environmental adverse consequences. We have also in the past despatched a memorandum to the Main Minister of Sabah and the Primary Minister of our protest and to seek out an substitute to mega dam as in the form of purely natural drinking water catchment as a sustainable system proposed by Professor Dr. Felix Tongkul of College Malaysia Sabah to aid the federal government to deal with the clear drinking water circumstance in Sabah. Until finally these days, we have not get any feedback or response but just news that the mega dam will progress with only a small shift in spot.

Till day we, the folks impacted by the determination are even now in darkish above the concern of true needs and capacity assessment for a mega dam. All we listen to and go through are statements and feedback which some are clearly conflicting and in some cases puzzling. There is no complete report made public for our reference either to collaborate with the government that we voted for. We are also not engaged and consulted on an vital selection that will have an impact on our lives and future in our only remaining ancestral land. To worsen the predicament, it was just lately described that the review for h2o storage and capability and requires is still ongoing and appropriate authorities are still amassing information.

We are also puzzled why the Warisan Pakatan governing administration is pushing for this mega dam urgently and in secret even though all the issues as mentioned above and with the controversial appointment of the Point out Drinking water Department’s Director and the Departments’ corruption case nevertheless stay unresolved.

Sabahans want to know the reality guiding the increasing demand from customers and capability assessment for a mega dam. We as the indigenous peoples of Penampang and Papar once again repeat our protest and objection to the Mega Dam. We hereby simply call for an Impartial Fee to Research the Proposed Papar Dam inclusive of specialists from the two Sabah, Federal and Intercontinental to research the real demand and ability as properly as influence on indigenous peoples and atmosphere in an open up, clear, inclusive and objective manner. The authorities elected by the people must prioritise the men and women, in particular the vulnerable indigenous peoples and nature, not contractors and income.

*This statement is launched by Diana Sipail, spokesperson for TAKAD and Jacly Lasimin, spokesperson for Save Papar River Committee, on behalf of their organisations.

This is the personal view of the author or organisation and does not always represent the sights of Malay Mail.