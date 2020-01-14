Seth MacFarlane signs $ 200 million deal with NBCU

Seth MacFarlane is a piggy that never ceases to overflow for 20th Century Fox. For the last decade, McFarlane has starred in 21st Century Fox comedy with Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show.

MacFarlane’s Sci-Fi series, The Orville, is quite popular, but not as big in pop culture as Family Guy. Now, MacFarlane is moving on from Fox. It has signed a huge deal with the NBCU for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Giggity!”: A billion dollars

For a five-year deal, MacFarlane earns $ 200 million in payday. Of course, a lot of it goes to taxpayers, agents, executives and all that, but it’s a titanic amount of money for content.

Wrap learned the deal, which includes the production of a blurry door by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins that produces content on NBCU platforms. One of those platforms is NBCU’s new streaming service Peacock, because everyone and their grandmother now have streaming services.

Again, all Disney Rules

The deal does not affect MacFarlen’s reports or tasks at Fox, now owned by Disney. Although MacFarlane’s sense of humor is not a Disney brand at all, it is popular and makes money, which is exclusively the Disney brand.

When everyone’s MacFarlane became part of the Disney family, they were welcomed with open arms by Dana Walden of Disney TV Studios. He had nothing but praise for him:

One of my oldest memories from Fox is a young Seth MacFarlane hanging out in his studio rooms. He amazed us all with his incredible intelligence and hilarious observations. He is a brilliant artist and a great friend. and, there is no one we root for more than him. As a fan, I am looking forward to what he then creates and as a collaborator in the studios of “Family Guy”, “American Dad” and “The Orville”, I feel fortunate to continue an extraordinary collaboration.

MacFarlane’s presentations, especially Family Guy’s, show no sign of slowing down. They just don’t die. He even once suggested the possibility of ending the Family Guy and as a result Fox and everyone in the show were scared. It holds thousands of people in employment, so MacFarlane is having a hard time with the idea of ​​ending the show, despite having grown up a long, long time ago.

Again, it’s still popular for a reason, so people still enjoy the same old Family Guy comedy. It’s a food comedy for the masses.

MacFarlane’s future at Disney

MacFarlane remains hard at work on his Fox trio. Family Guy has already been renewed for another season, American Dad keeps going all year and Orville heads to Hulu for his third season.

Any new properties that MacFarlane is thinking about will go to NBC, but he still has some invisible, developmental projects that could happen to Fox or Hulu, including Hulu’s Blood books.

What’s new in Seth MacFarlane?

Every once in a while, MacFarlane moves away from his band and does something fresh and new. For example, he appears on Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky or releases a very good album with respect to Frank Sinatra.

Every time he does the unexpected, MacFarlane’s talents are undeniable. It’s always fun to see what else he can do instead of what we already know he can do in his sleep, like Family Guy or American Dad. Now that it’s 2020, it will be interesting to see if MacFarlane continues to do what is comfortable or mixes more as a narrator.

At the moment she has no film projects, but let’s hope MacFarlane will surprise us again in the next decade, with all her freedom and money.