Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, shows suspension production in response to coronavirus

The nightly programs, including those from NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, have announced that they will close production following the Coronavirus.

Both of us Tonight’s show, starring Jimmy Fallon, i Well into the nightAccording to Seth Meyers, the staple will be suspended at least until the end of the month, the document said. Los Angeles Times.

The programs were already scheduled for a break on March 23, but a replacement recording could be scheduled for March 30. No official announcement has been made for the schedule. But NBC said it will continue to monitor the situation.

CBS has also moved ahead with its own Late show with Stephen Colbert, playing its episode of Thursday without hearing. Other shows have also made adjustments to coronavirus fears.

Joy Behar, the leftist radical co-host of the ABC The view, it seems that a leave of absence is taken over the virus.

Movie premieres, like Fast and furious 9, Mulan, and New mutants, have been put in place to prevent audiences from being exposed.

Others also take precautions. Broadway is also taking action by canceling all shows for a month. The Operapera Metropolitana, the Art Museum and the Carnegie Hall canceled the performances. Disneyland has been shut down on the virus. Even pop stars like Billie Ellish are closing in.

