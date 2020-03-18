Last night, a hero emerged to protect us from the inward dullness and anxiety that had shaped our world abruptly. His name is Seth Rosen, and while direct-to-stone, he has directly-tweeted the cats of 2019. It was beautiful

I am quite stoned and watching cats. I’ve never seen a Broadway show. It’s really trippy. I want to know what is Jelikel? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s going on haha.

– Seth Rosen (@SethroGen) March 18, 2020

Now, I’m driving to the Alamo Drumhouse in NYC and boy … even with a significant amount of alcohol, that movie is terrible. The most objectionable thing about it is the amount of money that was so poorly put together. In the unusual valley of cats’ designs, which make most of their legs look weird (and in the case of black actors, Ash’s), a dance number in the scene of the rebellious Wilson is the face of children on small rats and Rocha will hurt me until my death.

Rebel Wilson should be dismissed just for this order.

Budget Budget $ 80-100 Million! And it just literally made money for Lolz.

What made Rosen’s tweets all the more fun, the lurid confusion of someone who’s been in the industry for decades is “How did you make f ** k?” Still, his entire live-tweet was funny, temperamental, and led from a good delusion of impending doom around us – so, like This Is The End, but without any joke about rape.

Here are some of my favorite bits:

What is jelly ??!?!

– Seth Rosen (@SethroGen) March 18, 2020

Is there a milk bar for people ??! For cats? Is it Clockwork in the orange world? Not so?

– Seth Rosen (@SethroGen) March 18, 2020

“Do it like a cat!” – The cat director. “Are you sure that’s not weird?” – Cat actor. “Nah fame it’s good knowing! People have loved this shit for decades! That’s okay!”

– Seth Rosen (@SethroGen) March 18, 2020

Out of respect, I will spare Idris from all of this.

– Seth Rosen (@SethroGen) March 18, 2020

This is probably my favorite Rowdy screening of cats, so if you wanted some funny comment but didn’t want to actually see cats, Seth Rogan gave you the best experience you could ask. Oh, and if you notice the #RealJebutthallChat trending, we have this freaks and geeks star to thank for that, as well as get it started, once he was told that someone had to do CGI without trimming the cats in the picture – yes, the bathtubs, first. Was created deliberately with CGI.

Someone decided “Yes, CGI’s Bootle!” Then, later, someone else (or even the same person, who knows?) Decided “No, we need to remove the bowls with extra CGI!”

Cat Cats Leave the Cut !! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L

– Seth Rosen (@SethroGen) March 18, 2020

Bottle Cut Free!

That version of the film will truly be something that will make the film more interesting to watch. It can only be used for memes and GIFs.

(Image: Public Pictures)

