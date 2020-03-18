Seth Rogen saw cats for the first time and her live tweet – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b411%

% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b412%

Rachel Murray / Getty Photography for Netflix, Universal Pictures

It Seth Rogen a Cats fan now?

% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b413 %% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b414%

On Tuesday, the comedian decided to watch the movie adaptation of the Broadway show for the first time … while on drugs. Luckily, Seth documented the hilarious social media experience that gave fans a real treat while tweeting their reactions live.

% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b415%

% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b416%

“I’m very high and I see cats,” he tweeted. “I’ve never seen a Broadway show. It’s really shocking. Do I need to know what jelly is? They’ve said it 200,000 times, but I don’t know what’s going on, haha.”

One detail that immediately stood out about the Pregnant Star was how disproportionate the caste bodies were, especially compared to real cats. “These cats are about 2 feet high in this world. This is a great king cat,” Seth wrote. He later tweeted: “They move very funny.” Seth also couldn’t understand how human some of his characteristics were: “Ian Mckellan just above it he has normal fingers. “

When Jason DeruloThe character made his entrance, Seth noted, “Jason Derulo’s legs don’t seem to be touching the ground.”

The irony of the cat Costumes weren’t lost on Seth either. pull off Judi DenchThe bold dress said, “Judi Dench wears a cat fur coat that I can only assume is FITTER social in this world.” He also scoffed at his underwear and wrote, “These cats are wearing white ribbons !!!”

I am quite tall and see cats. I’ve never seen the Broadway show. It’s really shocking. Do I need to know what jelly is? They’ve said it 200,000 times, but I don’t know what’s going on, haha.

– Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Still puzzled by his shoes, Seth tweeted: “Did you order small treats from the cat’s shoe maker?” Then added: “Some cats have high heels, which is fun to imagine in real life.”

Putting his shoes aside, Seth couldn’t help but draw attention to another inconsistency with his wardrobe: “Some cats in pants. Some without pants.”

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat that I can only assume is the social PRESS in this world.

– Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

But for Seth, the most amazing moment came from the Cats & # 39; behind the scenes, where he learned that actors attended cat school to master their cat moves for the film.

“They were forced to go to the cat school,” he said in a tweet, followed by: “I find it very difficult for the actors to audition for 20 minutes. They forced these guys to train to lick their hands and rubbing my hair. “For weeks !!! “

While the quick pineapple actor didn’t share his latest thoughts on the film, he gave his followers an hour’s update in his live movie tweet: “Okay, I’m turning this off and I’m watching 90 Days of Engagement evening. Stay clean. like f – k “.

Other conclusions include, “Judi dench looks agile,”; “This is so fun Broadway fun & # 39;” and, quot; How many times do they say the word & # 39; cat & # 39; in this?”

And by the sound, Seth didn’t seem long enough to figure out what jelly is. He asked again, “WHAT IS THE JELLICLE?!,!?”

% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b417 %% MINIFYHTMLe9ead7a415f8974e2b7c5b6a61c337b418%