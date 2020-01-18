Setien about to make an exciting first signature

Manchester United goal could spark summer auction war by Prathamesh Murugesan

The Barcelona coach has just taken over at Camp Nou but it looks like he is about to make his first signing.

Quique Setien arrives in Barcelona with a lot of promise. After the sterile and often lifeless style of play under Ernesto Valverde, the Catalans seemed to have taken a breath of fresh air.

Setien is known for his tiki-taka style and his strong possession-based football. The Spanish coach is known for playing football in the way that Barcelona have always played with players like Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola.

However, Setien arrives at a time when the Catalans are in a somewhat delicate situation. Real Madrid are currently tied for points at the top of the table with Setien’s team and Barça are in serious danger of being overtaken for the La Liga title. Real Madrid have already won the Supercopa this season, which will be a bitter disappointment for Catalan supporters.

The team is no longer as studded as it once was and some of its stars seem to be in the final years of their peak, while others are far from it, but Setien still has a decent team at his disposal .

And it looks like there may soon be new blood in the Barça team with Setien ready to make his first signing.

According to the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport via the Daily Mail, Barcelona should sign Boca Juniors defender Santiago Ramos Mingo.

The young Argentinian central defender has just turned 18 in November, but he has made great strides at the legendary Boca Juniors club and has impressed with the youth club setup.

Strong and composed defender, he is excellent on the ball and perfectly suited to Quique Setien’s style of play.

Santiago Ramos Mingo could become the long-term replacement for the former club player and his compatriot Javier Mascherano.

What do you think Santiago Ramos Mingo is a good signing for Barcelona?