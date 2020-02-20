[Setien calls up Akieme to schooling with Alba out]

Image by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto by means of Getty Images

The still left-again joined the to start with-crew squad on Wednesday

Barcelona B still left-back Sergio Akieme was called up to first-group instruction on Wednesday as supervisor Quique Setien checked on the 22-yr-aged with Jordi Alba out wounded.

Alba was pressured off with a groin damage against Getafe at the weekend and appears to be established for a small spell on the sidelines.

Junior Firpo is the person probably to take his place in the beginning XI, while Akieme will be hoping he can make the squad as back again-up even though Alba is out.

Akieme joined Barcelona in September from Rayo Vallecano and attained praise from Xavi Garcia Pimienta in November just after shining towards Lleida. He reported the youngster was an “excellent signing” and was all set for the first workforce if wanted.