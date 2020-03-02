[Setien expects a lot more turns in title race following El Clasico defeat]

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Illustrations or photos

The mentor thinks extra factors will be dropped

Barcelona manager Quique Setien predicted much more turns in the title race in Spain following seeing his workforce beaten two- by Authentic Madrid on Sunday.

Victory for Los Blancos saw them leapfrog Barca and go leading of the desk with just 12 online games left to participate in.

Setien reported it was a “tough defeat” for his aspect but thinks there is nevertheless a long way to go in the title race.

“Last week, we ended up two details up. Now, they are a single up. There is considerably still left and this [title race] can just take quite a few turns,” he reported. “It’s a difficult defeat mainly because these video games have an affect on you when you get rid of them, naturally, but we have the ability to get better. ”There are constructive items to rescue and we will analyse what we have not done well.”

Barca engage in Genuine Sociedad and Serious Mallorca in their following two La Liga games in advance of web hosting Napoli in the next leg of their Champions League tie. Genuine Madrid are up from Genuine Betis and Eibar.