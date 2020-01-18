Setien identifies the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez

Manchester United and Inter Milan reach agreement for veteran left-back by Ernesto Hernandez

The new Barcelona coach seems to have found his ideal candidate to replace Luis Suarez while the Uruguayan faces a spell.

After months and months of speculation, Ernesto Valverde’s tenure in Barcelona has finally ended. The Spaniard left with a feeling of regret. Despite his ambition, he did not meet the requirements of the job. His replacement Quique Setien hopes he is the man up to the demands of the Nou camp.

The former Real Betis coach arrives with great promise in Barcelona. However, there is no secret, it does not inherit the best Catalan form. Barcelona was left in a confused state by Ernesto Valverde and the team is full of promising players who are underperforming as well as aging stars who are no longer the players they used to be.

It is a difficult and intimidating environment for any manager, but Quique Setien seems to have the courage and the mental courage to implement a style that will encourage Barcelona players to shoot again.

Unfortunately, Setien was not helped by the unfortunate injury crisis at the Nou camp. The hardest blow for the club is without a doubt the injury of Luis Suarez, who should be excluded for much of the remaining season.

This means that at the start of his career in Barcelona, ​​Setien will have to turn the transfer window because the Catalans lack options at the start.

And it seems that Setien has identified a player more than capable of filling Suarez’s boots in his absence.

According to Mundo Deportivo via the Daily Mail, Setien will target Brazilian striker and Flamengo Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window.

Gabriel Barbosa was once called to be the “next Neymar”, but an unsuccessful passage in Italy a few years ago stopped his progress. He returned to Brazil and became a goal machine. He scored a total of 34 goals in 40 games with Flamengo last season as he made his way to the Club World Cup final and Setien hopes to be able to repeat the same form at Camp Nou.

What do you think Gabriel Barbosa would be a good temporary replacement for Luis Suarez?