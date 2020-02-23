[Setien states Braithwaite debut surpassed expectations]

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Visuals

The supervisor was delighted with the new arrival

Quique Setien mentioned new signing Martin Braithwaite surpassed anticipations on his Barcelona debut on Saturday in the club’s 5- earn around Eibar.

The Denmark worldwide came off the bench in the second half and experienced a hand in two Barcelona ambitions as the champions cruised to victory.

Braithwaite’s signing experienced been criticised by some former gamers forward of the match, but Setien is backing the striker to be a massive achievements at the Camp Nou.

“Braithwaite did more than I expected, substantially far more,” he reported. “Honestly, I feel we have created an incredible signing. “He will adapt beautifully to what we do, he was involved in two aims today and he understands the match so nicely.” Resource | Sport

Setien will be hoping Braithwaite can carry on to make an effect among now and the conclusion of the time and repay the faith the club have revealed in him following paying his €18 million release clause.