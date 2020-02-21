[Setien talks Braithwaite, Bartomeu, defenders and Eibar]

Picture by Pressinphoto/Icon Activity via Getty Visuals

The most recent from the Barca boss

Quique Setien confronted the push on Friday forward of Barcelona’s La Liga clash in opposition to Eibar at the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona manager was requested about new signing Martin Braithwaite, the current social media allegations as well as numerous of his gamers.

Listed here are the best bits:

Setien on Bartomeu

Of class, the gamers choose every little thing the president has reported in excellent faith. The captains haven’t mentioned it any longer this is a shut situation for us. It doesn’t help us, but this is soccer the appropriate answers have previously been supplied.

Setien on Braithwaite

I’m absolutely sure we’ll see him as a starter in some games, but for now it is possibly a little bit untimely. He comes to us in perfect type, but there are a lot of principles to our perform that we have to demonstrate to him and that he has to comprehend. We’re positive that he will help us a large amount, he comes with pleasure and wish and we hope he can support us a ton.

Setien on Lenglet and Umtiti

Any of the two centre-backs can appear in but unfortunately we have no other choices. What we can’t have is both players out injured or suspended. I have a whole lot of self-assurance in both equally Lenglet and Umtiti. I imagine both equally can do items extremely well, but at any place they can get a yellow card and will have to sit out a activity.

Setien on Riqui Puig

I really don’t like to refer to certain gamers since there are a lot of guys who are competing to be with us. It’s not quick since they are really higher amount gamers. Riqui is performing extremely nicely. There are other B crew gamers with terrific opportunity and they may perhaps be in the squad at any specified time.

Setien on Messi’s Champions League remarks

I have noticed each 12 months in the final 20 yrs that we have won quite a few Champions Leagues and we have the very same selections as other groups. It is correct that there is no margin of mistake and we must boost matters and do them perfectly. We are not happy with every thing but I feel we are escalating small by tiny and reaching amounts that will allow for us to compete with everybody.