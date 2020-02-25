[Setien talks Fabian Ruiz, Napoli, Messi and UCL]

Photo by Ciro Sarpa/Getty Illustrations or photos

Quique Setien spoke to the press on Monday in advance of tomorrow’s Champions League clash versus Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

It’s a Champions League debut for Setien and reverse number Gennaro Gattuso in what guarantees to be a rather intriguing match in Italy.

Setien spoke about Fabian Ruiz, Napoli, the Champions League, previous defeats and Sunday’s clash with True Madrid.

Here are the greatest bits:

Setien on Fabian Ruiz

I have a large amount of passion for Fabian, he has had amazing advancement, I’m extremely joyful for him, I hope that tomorrow he will not display all his virtues so we can stop him. I am satisfied with his targets, he is enormously humble and a wonderful particular person.

Setien on Napoli

We anticipate the finest version of Napol. I imagine we have a very excellent and incredibly good dynamic. We have experienced some definitely hard game titles in latest months, and we have defeat them very effectively. I believe we’re possessing a very good time.

Setien on the Champions League

It’s my 1st Champions League match, it is a particular commitment, it’s emotional for me to start off this journey in a stadium like this, full of enthusiasm and background. It will be an remarkable game. We will go out with the intention of scoring an absent aim, be it with much more or fewer midfielders, we will not crack our intention. We will consider to be courageous.

Setien on Roma and Liverpool defeats

The reality is that we have spoken extremely minor about that, though I’m sure they’ll have it in their minds. Maybe it is not equivalent. We have seasoned unbelievably difficult online games and I believe the workforce is wonderful. The staff is assured that we’ll continue on in this dynamic, I believe in that we’ll sustain the amount that we’ve been giving for some time.

Setien on Messi & Maradona

Leo is a wonderful participant, who has been performing what he’s been accomplishing in each match for 14 or 15 several years. Which is the big difference I see. We have not witnessed a participant with these regularity as Leo. I also enjoyed Maradona a lot, as properly as Cruyff. They are the types who manufactured me really like this sport.

Setien on El Clasico

There are two competitions that we want to deal with with the greatest guarantees, we are in a fantastic minute, tomorrow we encounter Napoli with energy, then in the Clasico we will try to do the exact same.

Setien on Lenglet or Umtiti

They are in excellent condition, I will make the determination of who will engage in, at 3am in the early morning. Ideal now, I really do not know who will engage in.