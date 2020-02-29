[Setien talks injuries, Pep meeting & Messi prior to El Clasico]

Photograph by PAU BARRENA/AFP through Getty Pictures

The latest from the Barcelona manager

Quique Setien was back in entrance of the push on Saturday to talk about the eagerly-expected La Liga clash with Actual Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The Barcelona manager was requested about the health of Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique, Actual Madrid, his conference with Pep Guardiola and captain Lionel Messi.

Below are the finest bits:

Setien on El Clasico

For Actual Madrid this video game is crucial and significantly extra vital than it is for us. It is a essential and decisive activity for them, it’s also significant for us but potentially not as vital. It could be a quite important working day, a victory would give us a lead of 5 factors but in these games the past is promptly overlooked about. I anticipate a really close game, we’ll see who warrants to acquire it more.

Setien on how Barcelona will perform

We will be a daring staff, we will test to have the ball and defend when they have it. As right before with Actual Betis and Las Palmas, we will be a daring staff, pressing and wanting the ball. Madrid have to be respected. It will be competitive, there will be phases that we management and other individuals that we will not.

Setien on Jordi Alba

He’s really superior, and the feelings are positive. We just have to make your mind up with him no matter whether he is heading to begin or not. We will see. Of class he is confident.

Setien on assembly Guardiola immediately after Real Madrid’s defeat to Man City

I was not there to see Pep, I was there to see the sport. We talked about a very little of every little thing. What Metropolis did in the Bernabeu can support us to an extent

Setien on Messi established to overtake Xavi’s record of Clasico appearances

We would adore to see him play a different 43 far more. It states a large amount. I really do not know the statistics in terms of efficiency but he is really critical for us. Hopefully, he will take benefit of a terrific activity and can aid us to acquire.

Setien on Gerard Pique’s health and fitness

He has recovered properly, he will not have any problems.

Setien on Martin Braithwaite starting off

We do not rule something out. We have choices laid out. We will decide on some matters as we go. Ideally the decisions are legitimate.