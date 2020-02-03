Setting up a fundraising page for the family of a teenager stabbed to death at the East Croydon station

A fundraising page has been created for the “heartbroken” family of a teenager stabbed to death at the East Croydon station.

Louis Johnson, 16, was fatally attacked on the bridge near the rear entrance of the busy rush hour station on Monday January 27.

The schoolboy, who was described by his family as a “shy boy who kept himself”, was declared dead at the scene.

Louis’ family friends created a gofundme page on Sunday February 2 in the hopes of being able to raise funds for the family of Liverpool fans.

It is hoped that this money “will guarantee that her broken-hearted family will have all the help kindly offered to help them cope with the coming days, weeks and months.”

To date, more than £ 1,000 has been raised.

Floral tributes left to Louis in front of East Croydon station

(Image: David Cook)

The page reads: “On Monday, January 27, 2020, 16-year-old Louis Johnson was deprived of his most precious and precious possession: his life.

“He was stabbed and innocently murdered in an unprovoked attack around 4:46 p.m. at East Croydon station.

“His family is devastated by the loss of their funniest, most witty and lively” mom boy “.

“With the full consent of Louis’ family, this page was created in honor of Louis and is intended to help ensure that his broken-hearted family has all the help kindly offered to them. to face the coming days, weeks and months to come in their fight for justice for Louis as well as the raw realization and impact of waking up every day without their beloved Louis.

“Any donation received will directly benefit the family and would be appreciated with love xxxx.”

Since the fatal stab, tributes, including flowers and candles, have been left near the rear entrance to the station.

British transport police (BTP) have launched an investigation into the stabbing murder and charged a 16-year-old Balham boy with murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday January 31.

Parts of East Croydon were recorded after the incident

(Image: SWNS)

He was scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey Monday, February 3.

To visit the gofundme page, click here.

If you have any information, you can contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Did you know Louis? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

