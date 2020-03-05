[settlement-arrived-at-about-sexual-harassment-allegations-at-bakersfield-apartment-advanced]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The homeowners of a Bakersfield apartment elaborate have agreed to shell out $14,500 to settle sexual harassment allegations brought by various ladies living there, in accordance to the U.S. Office of Housing and City Advancement.

“A residence should be a position of peace and safety, not anxiety and stress and anxiety since of sexual harassment,” Anna Maria Farias, HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Reasonable Housing and Equal Option, stated in a news launch.

Ronoel and Blanca Romero, homeowners of the residence at 5110 Hunter Ave., will fork out $10,000 to the gals who filed the complaint and attend required reasonable housing coaching, in accordance to the release. They will also pay out $4,500 to two other women citizens.

On top of that, former residence manager Mario Prudencio is permanently barred from conducting any work on the house, the launch explained. The Romeros have agreed that Synergy Property Administration Enterprise on Panama Lane will be contracted to accomplish all house administration obligations.

Everyone who believes they have experienced housing discrimination might file a grievance by getting in contact with HUD’s Workplace of Reasonable Housing and Equivalent Prospect at (800) 669-9777 (Voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY). Housing discrimination complaints might also be filed on the web at www.hud.gov/fairhousing.