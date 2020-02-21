[seungri-claimed-to-enlist-in-march-+-armed-forces-manpower-administration-responds]

Seungri is reportedly enlisting in the military services.

On February 21, Sporting activities Seoul claimed that Seungri is quietly getting ready to enlist to the 6th Infantry Recruit Instruction Center on March six. According to the supply, Seungri has picked out to enlist in the military services instead than defer his enlistment once more next the draft see issued by the Armed forces Manpower Administration (hereafter MMA) to Seungri on February four.

Subsequent reports, a resource from the MMA responded, “We cannot ensure the status of Seungri’s enlistment. We can not expose private matters concerning armed service services.”

Not long ago, the MMA introduced that they despatched Seungri a navy draft detect “for the goal of truthful imposition of the obligation of navy services next the conclusion of his investigations.” Seungri was beforehand scheduled to enlist as an lively obligation soldier on March 25, 2019, but his enlistment was postponed in order for him to participate in the ongoing police investigations.

If Seungri enlists in March, his trials will be held in the armed service courts.

On January 30, Seungri was indicted without detention for mediating prostitution expert services, habitual gambling, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.

