seungri-noted-to-enlist-subsequent-7-days

According to Yonhap Information, Seungri will enlist on March nine.

On March 5, the information outlet cited anyone near to Seungri who stated that Seungri will be enlisting on March 9 at the 6th Infantry Recruit Coaching Middle in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province.

The Military Manpower Administration, the Korean army, and Ministry of Nationwide Protection all said, “We can’t verify this.”

On January 30, Seungri was indicted without detention for mediating prostitution services, recurring gambling, and violation of the Overseas Trade Transactions Act.

Seungri was originally scheduled to enlist as an lively obligation soldier on March 25, 2019, but his enlistment was postponed in order for him to participate in the ongoing law enforcement investigations. Recently, the MMA announced that they despatched Seungri a military draft detect, and prior to the most current report, it was reported that Seungri would be enlisting on March 6.

