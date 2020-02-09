Sevastova Stuns Serena Williams to Keep Latvia Alive in Fed Cup | Sports

Serena Williams was shocked yesterday by the Fed Cup loss. – Reuters picture

LOS ANGELES, February 9 – Latvia’s 41st Anastasija Sevastova gave Serena Williams a shocking loss in the Fed Cup single yesterday to end the qualifier against the USA 2-2 in Seattle.

Sevastova won 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), ending Williams’ perfect Fed Cup record after 14 games.

The doubles will be decided late Saturday evening when the winners qualify for the Fed Cup final from April 14th to 19th in Budapest.

“We played in the US, so the audience was obviously for Serena. I was just trying to do my best, ”said Sevastova about her victory in the Angel of the Wings arena.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned from losing the first set by crossing the second set in 33 minutes, but she was beaten on the big points for a second draw in the playoff.

Sevastova used her strong serve to score aces in the key moments, and a precise forehand kept Williams on the move as the American ran out of gas in the final moments of the 2-hour 25-minute marathon.

Williams looked tired in their first individual Fed Cup match in four years. At her last tournament appearance in 2018, she had played in double with sister Venus.

Williams’ loss to Sevastova comes just weeks after she was shocked by China’s number 27, Wang Qiang, at the Australian Open 32.

Kenin beaten

Previously, the former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had kept Latvia alive in just under two hours with a 6: 3, 2: 6, 6: 2 victory against the new Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The Americans started the second day with a 2-0 lead after Kenin defeated Sevastova on Friday and defeated Williams Ostapenko to extend the American champions’ Fed Cup record to 14-0.

“Honestly, playing for my country is something special and I just did my best,” said Ostapenko, who went 3-0 up against Kenin, and she was back in the eighth game on the way to winning the first set broke.

“I fought to the very last point,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a very difficult game and the most important thing for me was to just play aggressively.”

This approach may have contributed to their 49 casual mistakes. Kenin got the best of them in the second set, prevailed against a breakpoint in the first game and won 4-0 to force a third set.

In a third set, which included six service breaks, Ostapenko held 3-1 and finally in the last game, sealing her second match point. – AFP