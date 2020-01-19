Seven billion year old stellar dust in the meteorite “the oldest material on Earth”

Star dust, which formed up to seven billion years ago and fell to Earth in a meteorite half a century ago, is considered the oldest solid material ever found.

Stars are born when dust and gas floating in space are found, collapse and heat up.

After burning for millions of years, they die and throw particles that have formed in their wind into space.

READ MORE: Scottish rocks reveal the ice age that made the era “ boring ” cool

These pieces of star dust eventually form new stars, as well as new planets, moons and meteorites.

Lead author Philipp Heck, curator at the Field Museum and associate professor at the University of Chicago, said, “This is one of the most exciting studies I have worked on.

“These are the oldest solid materials ever found, and they tell us about how stars formed in our galaxy.”

The materials examined in the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences are called pre-solar mineral grains formed before the birth of the Sun.

“These are solid samples of stars, real star dust,” said Professor Heck.

However, the presolars are tiny and rare, found in only about 5% of meteorites that fall on Earth.

But the Field Museum owns most of the Murchison meteorite, a treasure trove of sunshine grains that fell in Victoria, Australia, in 1969.

The presolars in this study were isolated from the Murchison meteorite about 30 years ago at the University of Chicago.

The process involves crushing the powdered meteorite fragments.

Co-author Jennika Greer, graduate student at the Field Museum and the University of Chicago, said: “Once all the pieces are separated, it’s sort of a dough, and it has a pungent characteristic – it smells rotten peanut butter. ”

This “meteorite-rotten peanut butter paste” was then dissolved with acid, until only the presolate grains remained.

Researchers compared the process of burning a haystack to find the needle.

Once the presolars were isolated, the researchers determined what types of stars they came from and how old they were.

Data on the age of exposure allowed researchers to measure their exposure to cosmic rays.

By measuring how many new elements produced by cosmic rays are present in a pre-solar grain, scientists can tell how long it has been exposed to cosmic rays, by telling them its age.

Researchers have learned that some of the presolar grains in their sample are the oldest ever discovered on Earth.

Depending on the number of cosmic rays they had absorbed, most of the grains must have been 4.6 to 4.9 billion years old, and some grains were more than 5.5 billion years old.

But the age of the presolars was not the end of the discovery.

When presolar grains form on the death of a star, they reveal the story of the star.

Researchers suggest that seven billion years ago, an exceptional crop of new stars was formed.

“We have more young beans than we expected,” said Professor Heck.

READ MORE: Scientists believe meteors can hit Earth more frequently than expected

“Our hypothesis is that the majority of these grains, which are 4.6 to 4.9 billion years old, formed in an episode of improved star formation.

“There was a time before the start of the solar system when more stars formed than normal.”

Scientists have also discovered that presolar seeds often float in space, stuck together in large clusters like “granola”, which had not been thought of on this scale before.