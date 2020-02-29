Seven C Line subway stations closed for maintenance this weekend – Up Information Details Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) "Seven Metro stations on Line C are closed this weekend for routine maintenance."

The closure impacts the old Environmentally friendly Line amongst Crenshaw and Redondo Seashore stations.

The routine maintenance of the sign commenced previous night and will close at three a.m. on Monday.

Metro is changing the rail service with free of charge buses at all impacted stations.

