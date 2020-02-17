[seven-k-dramas-to-observe-if-you-cherished-“parasite”]

“Parasite” just designed background at the Oscars, and Bong Joon Ho’s captivating tale is an instant favourite of lots of motion picture addicts as perfectly. If you appreciated this brilliantly written comedy-drama, you may be on the hunt for videos and shows that provide you the very same exhilaration. The planet of K-dramas is whole of things we all loved in “Parasite” the conflict involving the rich and the poor is a reoccurring topic, and we can meet up with a lot of masters of deception whilst seeing these displays.

Whether or not you want to see more functions of your most loved “Parasite” actors, or you are just looking for some suspense and drama, you are in the suitable location! Just take a appear at our listing of astounding dramas, and select a person to begin binge seeing this weekend!

“SKY Castle”

If you savored seeing the wonderful existence of the higher course, “SKY Castle” is just the fantastic drama for you. The drama follows 4 girls and their households in the greatest crust of society: they are all attempting their greatest to retain the position quo among the filthy wealthy. Sometimes satirical and total of black comedy moments, this collection talks about significant challenges in South Korean culture.

“Fight My Way”

If you are more interested in underdog kids trying to find success in this cruel world, struggling with their each day life, pick out “Fight My Way,” and you will not be upset! With “Parasite” actor Park Search engine optimisation Joon in the guide, you will satisfy some acquainted faces, and the four most important figures will acquire your coronary heart in no time. If you skip the sassy still relatable Kim siblings from “Parasite,” “Fight My Way” is the way to go!

“Cheer Up!”

The entire world of higher universities can be just as elitist as in day-to-day lifestyle, and “Cheer Up!” displays us what comes about when the unpopular dance club of real outsiders and the elite group of high acquiring and common pupils are forced to do the job together. Even with the classic cliches and character tropes of Korean large college dramas, “Cheer Up!” finds its way to your coronary heart, and you will get pleasure from this sweet drama for absolutely sure.

“Secret Mother”

Welcome again to the lives of tutors who are lying about their identification and ambitions! Despite the fact that for fully different causes than in “Parasite,” a mysterious professional with a tragic backstory and darkish insider secrets arrives to a relatives to support their son get into a very good college. Stuffed with suspense and heartbreaking drama, “Secret Mother” is a wonderful preference if you want to master extra about human character.

“I Am Not a Robot”

If you nevertheless simply cannot get over how wonderful the Kims were deceiving the Park family and turning into portion of their day-to-day life, you may possibly appreciate “I Am Not a Robotic.” In this heartfelt drama, a man severely addicted to human touch buys himself a humanoid robot, but when said robot’s entire body is unintentionally damaged, the developer’s ex-girlfriend has to stage in and replace the robot with no our primary character noticing it. If you want to know how profitable they are at deception, verify out this drama future!

“Stranger”

Relocating away from tales identical to “Parasite,” this critically acclaimed thriller drama is targeted on corruption and serial murders. Its brilliant casting, dark themes, suspense, and sensible screenplay are what remind us of Bong Joon Ho’s film, and if you are into serious societal problems and the entire world of attorneys and detectives, “Stranger” is great for you!

“Cinderella and Four Knights”

A traditional intimate comedy immediately after all these thrilling moments and black comedies is what we will need! If you preferred Park So Dam in “Parasite” (also regarded as Jessica, Illinois, Chicago), verify out 1 of her most legendary roles as the woman direct in “Cinderella and 4 Knights”! Her character is a actual present day-existence cinderella, transferring in with 4 handsome billionaire cousins. She is great, and this heartfelt drama is a good way to rest right after a tense week!

When she’s not finding out or operating, fanniberger spends her time obsessing over K-pop teams and drinking way way too significantly bubble tea. She’s currently jamming to BTS, Seventeen, and ATEEZ music non-quit. Say hi to her on Twitter and Instagram!