Seven killed, 14 tortured in Panamanian sect exorcism terror rituals

PANAMA CITY – Prosecutors in Panama said Thursday they found the bodies of six children and one adult in a secret grave pit where a religious sect was found that tortured indigenous peoples in exorcism rituals.

The prosecutors said the dead minors found in the pit were between one and 17 years old and that the adult was a pregnant woman who was the mother of five of the children.

The pit was found in a remote camp near the Caribbean coast, where the police arrested 10 members of a Protestant sect known as “The New Light of God” on Wednesday.

In the raid, the police also freed 14 members of the Ngabe Bugle indigenous group, who were handcuffed and beaten with wooden clubs and Bibles.

The Nabe bugle is the largest indigenous group in Panama and is suffering from high levels of poverty and illiteracy.

It was not clear what the rituals were made of, but they seemed to involve some form of conversion and exorcism.

It was also not clear what belief or affiliation the church “The New Light of God” has. A well-established Evangelical church, known as Luz del Mundo, said in a press release that it had no connection to the detainees.

