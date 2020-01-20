Seven kings stabbed: 2 men arrested on suspicion of murder after a triple death in Redbridge

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after three men were stabbed to death in Redbridge.

The two men, aged 29 and 39, are in detention after the death of three men, aged 20 to 30, Elmstead Road, Seven Kings at 7:38 p.m. Sunday, January 19.

Metropolitan police detective Stephen Clayman said in a press release: “We think the parties are known to each other … and we did a lot of work this morning to try to appease all fears and work with local authorities. ” community.”

DCS Stephen Clayman confirmed in interview that police have two men in police custody

(Image: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire)

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 with reference 6374 / 19jan or to remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit this website.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement this morning: “The only way to tackle violent crime for good is to focus on catching criminals with a focus on crime and, all equally important, by tackling the underlying problems, the root causes of violence such as poverty, inequality and social alienation. ”

Follow our live blog for updates and triple-stab reactions.

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city of all time.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

.