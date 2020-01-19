Seven kings stabbed: a dead man and two wounded in a “horrible” knife attack

One man was killed and two others rushed to hospital following a knife attack in Seven Kings.

Emergency services were called to Elmstead Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. this evening (January 19) following reports of a stabbing.

Three men, believed to be in their thirties, were found wounded with a knife.

One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Redbridge police are currently awaiting an update on the condition of the other two victims.

A stop and search order under section 60 was put in place for Redbridge until 8:00 am tomorrow morning (January 20).

Ilford South Labor MP Sam Tarry tweeted that he was heartbroken at the announcement of the triple stab.

He wrote: “My heart goes out to the families of the victims.”.

Describing the incident as “horrible” on social media, Redbridge deputy chief Kam Rai said, “Knife crime has become too common, we need a national strategy and more resources. police now. “

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

There have been traffic disturbances around Elmstead Road while a crime scene is in place, but it has now been cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD6374 / 19JAN or or call CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

