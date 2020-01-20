Seven kings stabbed: three men die in a `` tragic incident ''

An investigation was opened into the deaths of three men in Redbridge, all of whom were apparently stabbed.

At 7:38 p.m., Sunday, January 19, emergency services were called to disrupt Elmstead Road, Seven Kings.

Police and the London Ambulance Service went to the scene and found three men, aged 20 to 30, who were suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were declared dead at the scene.

The officers are in the process of establishing official identification and informing all close relatives.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Post-mortem examinations will be organized in due course.

An investigation is underway and crime scenes are in place in the area as officers begin a full forensic examination.

This will continue on Monday and possibly beyond.

Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman, Commanding Officer of the Met’s Eastern Area BCU, said, “While the investigation into this tragic incident is at an early stage, it is likely a triple homicide investigation.

“I have to keep an open mind as to any reason that we are in the early stages of establishing complete circumstances.”

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 quoting the reference 6374 / 19jan or to remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city of all time.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

.