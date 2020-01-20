Seven Kings stabbing live: updates after the deaths of three men in Redbridge

An investigation was opened into the deaths of three men in Redbridge, all of whom died after being found wounded with a knife.

Emergency services were called to a disruption in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings at 7:38 p.m. Sunday, January 19.

Metropolitan police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and found three men, aged 20 to 30, with stab wounds.

All three were declared dead at the scene.

The officers are in the process of establishing official identification and informing all close relatives.

A crime scene is still in place and police have said the full forensic exam will likely continue for a few days.

A section 60 order was authorized for the entire borough of Redbridge until 8 a.m. on Monday, January 20.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 with reference 6374 / 19jan or to remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit this website.

