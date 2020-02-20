[seven-of-9-arrives-to-shake-issues-up-on-star-trek:-picard]

Picture: Trae Patton (CBS)

So much as I know, Jean-Luc Picard and 7 of 9 have hardly ever shared display screen time just before. Maybe there was a bit of comic reserve or novel lore that I missed (I miss out on very a lot all of that stuff), but in phrases of significant, mainstream continuity, the two haven’t genuinely talked. Bringing them jointly on Picard is a excellent possibility to have two individuals with a deep relationship with the Borg examine their activities to test and get into just what it means to reclaim your body and id right after remaining absorbed by the Collective. “Stardust City Rag” attempts to touch on this. There’s a thirty 2nd conversation late in the episode where by 7 asks Picard if he was in a position to get back his humanity after he was de-assimilated, and he states yes—then she asks him he in no way has uncertainties, and he states no. For what it is, it’s not bad, and if you squint, you could say that it casts a shadow more than almost everything close to it. But not a lot of a person.

“Rag” moves at a good clip, remaining focused entirely on the tales of Picard and his crew and their go to to Freecloud no distracting, pointless facet-excursions to check out in on Soji and the V.C. Andrews Assassins. Most of the hour is taken up with endeavours to rescue Bruce Maddox from the clutches of a crime manager who needs to offer him to the Tal Shiar 7, who helped the La Sirena previous 7 days at the price of her possess ship, agrees to help, for what convert out to be causes of her possess. Although Picard is dressing up like a French pirate, Raffi will make a quick detour attempting to reconnect with her son. Every little thing wraps up in the finish with a not-completely-unpredicted betrayal which will presumably have implications when the show will come again upcoming week.



This is, in a whole lot of strategies, the sort of issue I have been seeking the display to do from the start out. The con in Freecloud has all the hallmarks of a goofier Trek a person-off the main guest star will get a self-contained tale and, as previously stated, the episode doesn’t split its time reminding us that other people in other destinations exist. Nonetheless it nonetheless feels like a skipped prospect, proper down to its shocking-but-not-seriously conclusion. Picard is however actively playing shut to the vest with its secrets, and whilst there is logic to that, it is disheartening how gradually we’re making a head of steam. I honestly don’t know in which all this is headed, but I’m moderately comfy in guessing that the significant expose of what’s actually heading on will be a very good 1. But it means we’re even now caught waiting to see why all of this issues.



Let’s start out with the stop first. I have been suspicious of Agnes Jurati for a while now her unpredicted arrival at Picard’s chateau in the third episode, merged with how immediately the episode slash absent from her assembly with Commodore Oh, recommended strategies had been staying kept. I thought she may be a spy of some type, disguised to glance like the very good physician, and I’m happy that concept turned out to be incorrect. She’s still herself it is just that anything Oh confirmed her through their conversation has turned her about on the strategy of artificial daily life, to the point exactly where she’s ready to murder her previous lover to damage all traces of their get the job done alongside one another.



Possessing figures invest a big quantity of time browsing for another person, only to discover that another person and have them die soon after, is meant to be a subversive twist, utilized to shake up the standing quo and elevate the stakes. But, significantly like Dahj’s death in the pilot, it’s a trick that is been played a couple of to quite a few periods to really sign-up. I just can’t be the only one who noticed Agnes lurking in the history while Picard chatted with the injured Maddox and realized what was coming, and when Capsule performs the scene properly, it felt rote in a way that labored against its intended influence.



“Rag” goes as a result of all the appropriate techniques to make the doctor’s selection significant, establishing her partnership with Maddox in an before scene and building certain that Agnes is to be charming and goofy appropriate up until finally shock sets in (there’s even a awesome payoff to the EMH activating when it senses her blood-pressure spiking). But using Maddox off the board so rapidly feels like a large skipped prospect. This was not a easy guest star from TNG, this was a man who needed to dismantle Facts to make more of him and who, at some stage among then and now, figured out a way to replicate Data’s interior workings with natural and organic substance. He’s a complex figure, and obtaining rid of him almost as soon as he arrives implies we in no way get to reckon with the selections he’s designed, or how he may perhaps (or may well not) have transformed considering that that initial visual appeal. Hell, he and Picard get a single scene with each other, and it is pretty much just Bruce creating breathless, obscure reviews about the “truth” right before revealing wherever Soji is. If I hadn’t witnessed “The Measure of a Gentleman,” I would not know that the two had at any time been at odds.



Seven’s tale fairs much better, as Jeri Ryan is presented much more space to breathe, and there is some appealing ethical ambiguity to it all. She agrees to offer you herself up as bait for the Maddox rescue for the reason that she wishes to get close to the crime manager at the center of things, a lady who applied to seize members of the Borg and strip them for components. This resulted in the loss of life of an individual shut to Seven—a brutal, agonizing demise that we see in the cold open up, as 7 arrives too late to rescue them. It was difficult to choose up names throughout all of this, but I believe the man or woman 7 is hoping to avenge is Icheb, who to start with appeared on Star Trek: Voyager in the episode “Collective” in that show’s sixth season. My Voyager enjoy hasn’t attained that level nonetheless, but it’s protected to say from Seven’s conduct below that the character was significant to her.



The ethical ambiguity will come from Seven’s place as a “Fenris Ranger,” a team of vigilantes roaming the sections of place in which the Federation’s efforts have unsuccessful, attempting to enact some form of justice and protecting all those who have to have it. It’s a neat situation for the character to have landed in (and looks tailor created for a spin-off), though we never get way too a great deal data of the organization at the rear of her just that Picard, who nonetheless thinks in rules and governing administration, doesn’t believe way too a great deal of it, although continue to respecting her. When Seven comes deal with to face with her enemy, Picard briefly talks her out of murdering the female, only for 7 to return later in the episode and get her revenge.

It’s a lot of enjoyment observing Jeri Ryan working all-around kicking ass in cozy apparel, and her adhering to by means of on her menace will make feeling. But we’ve never ever seen this crime boss figure prior to, and we really do not shell out sufficient time with this edition of Seven for her conclusion to open hearth to matter substantially on a character amount. I believe the display is making an attempt to build a far more cynical view of the universe in contrast to TNG’s optimism, but its edition of cynicism feels each and every bit as shallow as unearned optimism would. It’s not terrible, but it is underneath-baked, and apart from possessing people deal with Picard as an annoying relic, there is not much of a perspective listed here nonetheless.

I’d be remiss if I did not convey up the goofy undercover procedure that has Rios and Picard dressing up like pimps (oh sure, Raffi phone calls them “facers,” but c’mon, they’re pimps), and Patrick Stewart hamming it up to hell and again. I would not be shocked if audiences uncovered this charming, and Stewart appears to be getting exciting, but it all felt extremely cringe-inducing, a foolish, childish bit of supporter company that undercuts the stress of the episode for no real reason. It tends to make the crime boss and her henchpeople search like idiots, and Picard’s outrageous French accent is… properly, it is negative. I despise indicating that, presented how a lot I like Stewart, but I just uncovered this entire point dumb, and not in a specially fun way. Camp can do the job on Trek, but it demands the proper context to be powerful. I don’t feel this was it, primarily not in an episode that commenced with a gentleman having his eye ripped out of its socket sans anesthesia.



“Rag” is entertaining plenty of, and in a great deal of techniques it exhibits a way the demonstrate must be operating towards, telling tighter stories that emphasis additional on developing the core ensemble’s interactions. (The scene with Raffi hoping to make peace with her son was affecting, besides the actor taking part in her son overplayed it to the point the place I misplaced all sympathy for him. Michelle Hurd is excellent, however, and the simple fact that she finishes up back on board the ship at the stop was a reduction.) It just does not appear collectively as sharply as it desires to, and it also seems to be losing sight of Picard himself. Presumably we’ll be finding far more into why Soji is on the Borg dice upcoming week, which will with any luck , imply digging into Picard’s previous as section of the collective, as properly as Seven’s return at some position. Presumably it is likely to cohere into one thing. But we’re not really there but.



