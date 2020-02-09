Seven other confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore world

An official shows a health brochure on the arrival of a flight from Hangzhou, China at Changi Airport, Singapore, January 22, 2020. – Reuters image

SINGAPORE, June 30 / PRNewswire / – The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of novel coronavirus infections in the Republic in 2019.

Five of these are due to previously announced cases, MOH said in its latest update.

“Among the newly confirmed cases are a taxi driver and a private rental car driver,” he added.

The ministry said two of the newly confirmed cases are related to the private business meeting at Grand Hyatt Singapore from January 20-22.

The new cases concerned six citizens and permanent residence in Singapore, and none of them have recently traveled to China.

According to the MOH, two patients have been discharged, four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit and one requires additional oxygen support. – Bernama