Seven reasons why you should watch Irish Irish play Premiership rugby at Brentford Community Stadium

The capital is expected to host its new Premiership rugby club later this year, when the London Irish move to the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Exiles played at Madejski Stadium in Reading but finally “returned home” in September. Nearly 18,000 supporters will support them and you could be one of them.

If your only rugby experience is watching Six Nations on TV, there has never been a better time to experience the game live.

From meeting players to experiencing an electric atmosphere, using brilliant transport links and buying affordable tickets – London Irish is the perfect day.

Subscriptions are on sale for 2020/21 games this week. Here are seven reasons why you should take one.

1. Premiership rugby is guaranteed

There are great ticket deals for families and adults

With the Saracens guaranteed to be relegated from the Premiership this season, this means that the London Irish have their prominent place assured for 2020/21.

While this is bad news for Sarries fans, Irish supporters in London can look forward to playing Premiership rugby no matter what.

Become one of only two London clubs playing in Premiership next season, the London Irish will have to fight against Harlequins to see who will be crowned king of the capital.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, the team hopes that next season will prove to be the most exciting to date.

2. Tickets are among the cheapest in London

You can spot famous faces in the bar

There is a misconception that watching your team play live can make a big dent in your portfolio.

With an adult subscription that costs only £ 270 and a reduced rate of only £ 200 for 18-24 year olds, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to see London Irish take the field.

You also don’t have to worry about paying all your money up front, as there is the option of spreading the cost of your subscription over 10 months.

If you book before February 28, adults can only pay £ 28 per month for the whole season.

Families can also revel in the joy of inexpensive season tickets with two adults and two children for just £ 600, or just £ 9.40 per game.

3. You can watch international players

Nothing can beat the match day buzz

With over 13 different nationalities playing for the club, London Irish is one of the most diverse teams in the Premiership.

Many players have had the chance to represent their country on the international scene, including:

Seán O’Brien (Ireland)

Waisake Naholo (New Zealand)

Adam Coleman (Australia)

Allan Dell (Scotland)

TJ loane (Samoa)

Nick Phipps (Australia)

With so much talent on display, you can be sure that high-quality rugby will adorn the new Brentford Community Stadium.

4. The atmosphere is unlike any other

There is always a good atmosphere at the games

Nothing brings fans together more than a good atmosphere, live music and a well-stocked bar.

With a reputation for great craic, the London Irish have a well known fantastic support within the rugby community.

This is embodied at the annual meeting of St Patrick’s Party which is a standout event in the rugby calendar. There is live music, fancy dress, a children’s area and lots of opportunities to sing.

Attended by supporters across Great Britain and Ireland, the match has been going on for almost 20 years and is still a fan favorite.

It has been two decades since London Irish last played in London and the club is eager to return to the nation’s capital.

Having played in Reading since 2000, The Exiles hopes that this decision will be the catalyst for success.

London Irish CEO Brian Facer is looking forward to the club moving to its new stadium next season.

He said: “The move to Brentford Community Stadium marks the start of an exciting new era for London Irish.

“We are returning to West London for the first time in 20 years and are delighted to be engaging with old and new supporters in our new home.

“You can be part of the first chapter of the club in the capital with a 2020/21 subscription, available now on tickets.london-irish.com”

5. You can meet your heroes

New Zealand winger Waisake Naholo quickly becomes a fan favorite

It is not often that you could share a pint with some of your favorite players after the match, but at London Irish it can be quite usual.

Many players will come from the field to the bar after a game to get the chance to meet the fans, take photos and share the celebrations.

Whether you want to congratulate the guys or take a quick autograph, the team is always happy to say hello.

6. The train station is only 100 meters away

Construction of Brentford community stadium on track

There is nothing worse than having to travel miles after a match to find the nearest station.

Fortunately for Irish London fans, this will never be the case.

With the stadium just over 100 yards from Kew Bridge station, access couldn’t be easier.

You are also just over a mile from Brentford, Gunnersbury and Chiswick Park in case you want to stretch your legs after the game.

If you are not interested in public transport, the stadium is also right next to the M4 for supporters who still want to support the Reading team.

7. It’s a welcoming family club

London Irish to welcome new season at new stadium

Historically, the London Irish have always been a welcoming club.

The club was originally established to provide a home for stray Irish men and women.

Regardless of creed or politics, the club was formed as a welcoming and hospitable place to entertain rugby players and supporters around the world.

The club still embodies this spirit, which is why they are nicknamed The Exiles. London Irish is proud to be a club for everyone.

How to find out more

Brentford’s new community stadium to be ready for 2020/21 season

Tickets for the new season will go on sale on Tuesday, February 4 and will be available on the clubs website. here .

You can also find out more about the club by visiting their website at www.london-irish.com .

