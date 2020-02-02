Seven Studio Ghibli films are now streamed on Netflix as part of the new rollout of the streaming service with the legendary Japanese studio.

Last month it was announced that 21 Studio Ghibli films will be released on Netflix in the first half of 2020.

Yesterday (February 1st) the first films landed on Netflix, including Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s delivery service.

Next month (March 1st) will be Spirited Away, Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke, with Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo being the last members from the first day of streaming service in April.

Below is the full list of all Studio Ghibli movies currently available on Netflix.

The first 7 films in our Studio Ghibli offer are now streamed:

Castle in Heaven (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean waves (1993)

Earthsea Stories (2006)

“Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have delighted fans around the world for over 35 years,” said Netflix in a statement announcing the new contract.

“We are excited to make them available in more languages ​​in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia so that more people can enjoy this wonderful and wonderful world of animation.”

The films will be available in the UK along with a number of other countries, although the US, Canada and Japan have been excluded.

In other Studio Ghibli news, the studio has confirmed that they are working on two new films in 2020, one directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

“I hope that the mood in the stagnant society is renewed and that we have a year of hope. Studio Ghibli continues to work on two new films, ”said a statement.